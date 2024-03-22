BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Up 3%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. 38,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 414,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $40,542.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,324 shares of company stock worth $475,613. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

About BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,721,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.