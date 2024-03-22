BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Up 3%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. 38,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 414,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions
In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $40,542.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,324 shares of company stock worth $475,613. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
