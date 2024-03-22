BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 4.8%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.97. 4,693,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 12,026,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $313.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,844.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,844.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $248,272.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,802,170 shares of company stock valued at $15,560,936. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

