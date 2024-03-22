Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01. 8,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 43,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $709.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 82.34% and a net margin of 8.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.3521 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter worth $548,000. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 39.1% in the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at $808,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

