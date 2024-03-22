Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Up 1.5%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 14,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 23,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $218.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Better Choice by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,019 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Better Choice in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

