Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.36 and last traded at $82.51. Approximately 916,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,073,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

