Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Berry had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $598.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Berry by 1,169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

