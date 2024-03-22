Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,788 shares of company stock worth $5,239,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.