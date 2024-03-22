Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Insider Josephine Dixon Sells 12,089 Shares

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Josephine Dixon sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £17,649.94 ($22,469.69).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

BBH traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.91). 957,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,053. The company has a market cap of £819.98 million and a PE ratio of 937.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.43. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 119.40 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.80 ($2.03).

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.