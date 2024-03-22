Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Gap Down to $59.01

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.01, but opened at $56.91. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 13,550 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

