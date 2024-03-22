Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Up to $70.88

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.88, but opened at $72.65. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $72.65, with a volume of 298 shares trading hands.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $896.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

