Barclays Lowers Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $149.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $151.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

JBL stock opened at $129.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.76. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

