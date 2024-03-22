Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Banner worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Banner by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 703,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 397,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $20,165,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $21,656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Banner by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 752,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,858,000 after buying an additional 182,905 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 950.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 167,240 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.02. 13,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,973. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.02%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

