Bank of America Raises Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to $29.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.33. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 2,796,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after buying an additional 466,688 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,703,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 104,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

