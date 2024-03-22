Bank of America Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $330.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.20.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $315.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.32. Eaton has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $315.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

