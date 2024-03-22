Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading Down 3.9%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.88. Approximately 224,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 609,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 26.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,647.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,800 shares of company stock worth $308,838. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

