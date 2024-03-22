Bancolombia S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.8118 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.
Bancolombia has raised its dividend by an average of 39.9% annually over the last three years. Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.
Bancolombia Stock Performance
CIB stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.
Institutional Trading of Bancolombia
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 3,230.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 343,933 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 260.8% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 235,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 170,074 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
