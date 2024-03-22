Bancolombia S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.8118 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

Bancolombia has raised its dividend by an average of 39.9% annually over the last three years. Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Performance

CIB stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bancolombia

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 3,230.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 343,933 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 260.8% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 235,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 170,074 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000.

About Bancolombia

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.