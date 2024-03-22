Baiju Bhatt Sells 16,667 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57.

On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $269,505.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89.

On Monday, January 8th, Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,191,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,652 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 583.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 325,007 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.