Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90. Baidu has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $160.53.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

