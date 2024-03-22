B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.02.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTO stock opened at C$3.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.2972509 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

