B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 69.00% and a positive return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 258.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.37%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

