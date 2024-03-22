B. Riley Lowers Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target to $2.50

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.
Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Braemar Hotels & Resorts
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.