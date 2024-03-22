B. Riley Lowers Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target to $2.50

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 78,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 52,811 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 817,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

