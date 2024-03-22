AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded by Noble Financial

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. AZZ has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AZZ by 4,165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 400,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 4,211.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 357,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 217,776 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,216,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

