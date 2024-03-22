AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 204350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AXMIN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

About AXMIN

(Get Free Report)

AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXMIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXMIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.