Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 158.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 181,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $75.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

