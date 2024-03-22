Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Shares of AVAH opened at $2.51 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $482.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 6,083.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

