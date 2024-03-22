Avante (CVE:XX) Shares Up 10.8%

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 271,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 938% from the average daily volume of 26,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Avante Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of C$24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Avante Company Profile

Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

