Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.43

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 177456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after buying an additional 325,774 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,615,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219,290 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 266,851 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

