AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO Sells $13,247,439.20 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

AZO traded up $28.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,239.32. The company had a trading volume of 101,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,274. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,866.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,680.99. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,044.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

