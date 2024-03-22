Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 314,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,708,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,328,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,064,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 91,683 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 403,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,793,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

