AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.21

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.21 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 275503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $423,212 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AtriCure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

