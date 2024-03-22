Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

ATHX stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333,282.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 76,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading

