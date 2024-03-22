Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$5.75 at Desjardins

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.67.

TSE:ATH traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,951. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.39.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4588131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

