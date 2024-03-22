ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 405,296 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

