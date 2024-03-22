Asio Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,736 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asio Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

