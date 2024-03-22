Asio Capital LLC Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:STE traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $227.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,512. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $180.54 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.19.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Get Our Latest Report on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.