Asio Capital LLC Sells 196,611 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up about 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asio Capital LLC owned 0.99% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMUB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

