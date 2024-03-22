Asio Capital LLC Purchases 1,788 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Generac by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Generac by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $118.38. The company had a trading volume of 30,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,046. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

