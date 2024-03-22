Asio Capital LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,824 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

