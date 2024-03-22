Asio Capital LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 682,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,303,092. The firm has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

