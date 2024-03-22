Asio Capital LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $289.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.52 and its 200 day moving average is $284.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

