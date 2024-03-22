Asio Capital LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

