Asio Capital LLC Has $306,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,560. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.16. 31,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.67. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

