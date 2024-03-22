Asio Capital LLC Buys 2,307 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGIB opened at $51.57 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1764 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.