Asio Capital LLC Acquires 1,972 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $1,987,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 748,257 shares in the company, valued at $117,715,791.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $159.70. 521,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.40 and a 200-day moving average of $179.32. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.17 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

