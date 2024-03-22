Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of ARESF opened at $4.67 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
