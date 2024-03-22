Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.15% from the company’s current price.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARMP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. 678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,300. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the period. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.