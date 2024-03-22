ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 0%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 136.10 and last traded at 133.62. Approximately 1,947,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,587,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at 133.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

ARM Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 109.09.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

