Argus Increases Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $290.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.64.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $273.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.74.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

