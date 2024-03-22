argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $471.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

ARGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.42.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock traded up $6.43 on Friday, hitting $403.31. 172,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.98. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile



argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

