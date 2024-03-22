Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $5,154,680.90 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.63. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.65%.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,949,378,000 after acquiring an additional 631,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,379,000 after purchasing an additional 771,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ares Management by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

